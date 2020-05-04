Sections
Home / Pune News / Mayor asks Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar to reconsider shop timings

Mayor asks Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar to reconsider shop timings

In a ray of hope for some city areas, the Pune Municipal Corporation eased the lockdown on Monday. However, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol opposed the relaxation, stating that this will cause a spike...

Updated: May 04, 2020 21:19 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

In a ray of hope for some city areas, the Pune Municipal Corporation eased the lockdown on Monday. However, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol opposed the relaxation, stating that this will cause a spike in city’s Covid-19 positive case tally.

The mayor also spoke to Pune’s guardian minister and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar suggesting that the curbs continue and the time window to keep shops providing non-essential items open, be reconsidered.

Pawar, according to Mohol, has assured he will “consider the request positively”.

Mohol said, “Pune residents followed the first two lockdown phases sincerely, however, once the lockdown was eased people came out of their homes in large numbers as if there is no threat from the virus, thus violating the social distancing norms.”



According to Mohol, the district administrations order has created more confusion among residents. Mohol said that he requested Pawar to keep the time window for shops from 10 am to 2 pm instead of 10 am to 7 pm.

“The way people rushed to wine shops on Monday was completely wrong.Who will responsibility if the cases increase? Daily, there are at least 100 positive cases in the city.

Mohol said if the shops are open for longer people will be out of their homes for long hours. “Let the number of positive cases in the city come down and then we can relax the restrictions. Pune has limited police force and it is tough to control situation on ground.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
May 04, 2020 20:51 IST
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
May 04, 2020 19:32 IST
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
May 04, 2020 20:01 IST

latest news

Relaxations extended to 90% of Pune, says PMC chief Gaikwad
May 04, 2020 21:53 IST
In first suspected case of Covid-19 among wild animals in state, cub’s swabs sent for testing
May 04, 2020 21:53 IST
Labourers seeking safe passage throng police stations even as construction allowed in Pune
May 04, 2020 21:52 IST
Consortium of 3 start-ups employs 5,000 migrant labourers to produce low-cost equipment
May 04, 2020 21:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.