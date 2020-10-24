Sections
Mayor assures citizens of appointing pvt agency to CFC 

The Pune municipal corporation had earlier initiated 37 citizen facilitation centres across the city, where the certificates can be issued from

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 17:52 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol (HT PHOTO)

Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol, on Friday, assured the city’s residents that the appointment of a private agency to the staff citizen facilitation centres (CFC), for the issuance of birth and death certificates, will be taken up on priority.

“The process of appointment of the private agency will lead to additional manpower being deployed at the CFCs and reduce the burden on existing staff, making it easier for applicants. The issue will taken up on priority in the larger interests of citizens,” he said.

Punekars seeking birth, and death, certificates currently have to visit a civic headquarters office in Mangalwar peth. Large crowds can be seen at the office every day, as there is not enough manpower to issue the certificates in keeping with the demand.

The Pune municipal corporation had earlier initiated 37 citizen facilitation centres across the city, where the certificates can be issued from.



However, a paucity of staff at these centres has been further affected by the contract of the private agency, assigned to supply manpower to the centres, not being renewed in February.

Then came the lockdown, and a new agency has not been appointed till date.

“I want sent back thrice from the Kasba peth office, as there was no staff to handle my case. I need the birth certificate for my cousin. This behaviour is unacceptable and I am planning to take legal action against the PMC,” said Pournima Mane, a resident of Kasba peth.

Rajiv Gaikwad, a social worker who has been monitoring the situation, said, “The PMC issued a tender seeking appointment of a private agency, but there was no response,” he said.

