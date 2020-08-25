Sections
Home / Pune News / Medical oxygen demand sees three-fold rise in a month: Pune administration

Medical oxygen demand sees three-fold rise in a month: Pune administration

The Pune district reviewed the oxygen supply in the city after the demand of medical oxygen increased three fold within a month. Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao on...

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 20:23 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

The Pune district reviewed the oxygen supply in the city after the demand of medical oxygen increased three fold within a month. Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao on Wednesday undertook a meeting with medical oxygen suppliers and retailers to ensure that there is a smooth supply in the district.

Rao said, “Oxygen is key for Covid-19 treatment and many critical patients require it. The demand for medical oxygen increased more than three times in a month. In June and July, the demand for oxygen had been 42 metric tonnes per day which has now shot up to 135 metric tonnes per day in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

“With the boost in medical infrastructure and beds due to the jumbo Covid-19 facilities, the requirement of oxygen is also increasing. We received some complaints as well regarding oxygen supply, but they were related to transportation and unavailability of the cylinders,” Rao added.

The divisional commissioner appointed the food and drug commissioner as the nodal officer to monitor the smooth oxygen supply in Pune district. The food and drug administration will monitor the prices of oxygen regularly.



Rao said, “We warned oxygen suppliers that there should be no artificial shortage in the future even if there is no price hike. If the oxygen suppliers create an artificial price hike, then, action will be taken against them under the Essential Commodities Act.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India-Vietnam meeting discusses China’s destabilising actions
Aug 25, 2020 20:28 IST
Medical oxygen demand sees three-fold rise in a month: Pune administration
Aug 25, 2020 20:23 IST
Live like Queen Elizabeth in Buckingham Palace style camper
Aug 25, 2020 20:23 IST
‘Neither luxury nor sin good’: GST tax rate on 2-wheelers may witness a cut
Aug 25, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.