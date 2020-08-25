Medical oxygen demand sees three-fold rise in a month: Pune administration

The Pune district reviewed the oxygen supply in the city after the demand of medical oxygen increased three fold within a month. Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao on Wednesday undertook a meeting with medical oxygen suppliers and retailers to ensure that there is a smooth supply in the district.

Rao said, “Oxygen is key for Covid-19 treatment and many critical patients require it. The demand for medical oxygen increased more than three times in a month. In June and July, the demand for oxygen had been 42 metric tonnes per day which has now shot up to 135 metric tonnes per day in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

“With the boost in medical infrastructure and beds due to the jumbo Covid-19 facilities, the requirement of oxygen is also increasing. We received some complaints as well regarding oxygen supply, but they were related to transportation and unavailability of the cylinders,” Rao added.

The divisional commissioner appointed the food and drug commissioner as the nodal officer to monitor the smooth oxygen supply in Pune district. The food and drug administration will monitor the prices of oxygen regularly.

Rao said, “We warned oxygen suppliers that there should be no artificial shortage in the future even if there is no price hike. If the oxygen suppliers create an artificial price hike, then, action will be taken against them under the Essential Commodities Act.”