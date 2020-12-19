Sections
Mercury set to dip in Pune

Pune: The city’s day temperature is likely to reduce to 28 degrees Celsius in the next few days, according to the weather department. On Saturday, the day temperature was...

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 21:19 IST

By Namrata Devikar,

Pune: The city’s day temperature is likely to reduce to 28 degrees Celsius in the next few days, according to the weather department. On Saturday, the day temperature was reported to be around 28.7 degrees Celsius and was 13 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the normal night temperature for the city on Saturday was expected to be 10.9 degree Celsius.

“There will be a slight rise in night temperature in the coming few days. The day temperature will rise up to 31 degrees Celsius during this time,” said IMD officials.

As per IMD, cooler winds have returned to the city and state. The lowest minimum temperature in the state on Saturday was reported to be at Gondia at 8.5 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature recorded at Gondia on Friday was 13 degrees Celsius.

Slight fall in minimum temperatures by one to two degrees Celsius over Maharashtra till Sunday evening is forecasted by IMD. Thereafter, the Met department has predicted a gradual rise of minimum temperature across the state by two to three degrees Celsius. The day temperature across Maharashtra has also seen a gradual decrease. On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature in Maharashtra was reported at 34 degrees Celsius. Whereas on Friday, the highest maximum temperature in the state was at Ratnagiri at 35 degrees Celsius.

