Metro track laying work between PCMC and Dapodi almost complete

Pune metro work which was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is now back on track as the Reach one track laying between PCMC and Dapodi is almost complete while the Reach two section between Vanaz and Garware is also making good progress, said Maha-Metro officials on Saturday.

Hemant Sonawane, general manager of Maha-Metro, which is constructing the Pune metro, said, “The track laying process of Reach one of Pune metro is almost complete for the section between PCMC and Dapodi while Reach two section between Vanaz and Garware is making great progress. The station work is pending now, however, no new deadline has been set as of now.”

The Reach one or north-south line section of Pune metro includes 14 stations between PCMC and Swargate. Dapodi is the sixth station from PCMC which would be the first station for Reach one. Reach one has seen more progress as compared to Reach two which had faced resistance from residents during the land acquisition progress. Reach two or the east-west section has 16 stations with Vanaz being the first and Ramwadi being the last station. Garware is the fifth station and the track laying work is going on.

Pune metro has also seen progress in the underground section between Swargate and Agriculture college which has about five stations. The Swargate end of the metro work is going on where excavation work is underway through the New Austrian Tunneling Method (NATM) towards the northern side of the station and also rock anchoring work, blasting and excavation are in progress for multimodal transport Hub and other areas.