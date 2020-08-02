Sections
Home / Pune News / Milk producers agitate on BJP call for higher prices to their produce

Milk producers agitate on BJP call for higher prices to their produce

Hundreds of milk producers from Pune district and rest of western Maharashtra took to streets for the second time within 11 days to press for various demands including an...

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:15 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Hundreds of milk producers from Pune district and rest of western Maharashtra took to streets for the second time within 11 days to press for various demands including an increase in milk procurement prices.

The latest agitation was carried out on Saturday on the call given by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies including the Republican party (Athwale), Rayat Kranti, and Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

The main demand for milk producers is granting a subsidy of Rs 10 per litre for milk and Rs 50 per kg subsidy for milk powder.

BJP state unit chief Chandrakant Patil while attacking the state government said those in power are ignoring the problems of milk farmers. Patil who participated in agitation in Maval taluka of Pune also sought to know how many times chief minister Uddhav Thackeray went to Delhi to resolve the peasants’ issues.



“If Thackeray does not know about farming, then there are others like Ajit Pawar or Balasaheb Thorat. The chief minister should send them to the centre to resolve the farmers’ problems,” Patil said.

In Pune and other parts, the agitation passed off peacefully with milk farmers blocking the roads and distributing milk to the needy.

RSP chief Mahadev Jankar and Rayat Kranti chief Sadabhau Khot also took part in the agitation by anointing the idol of Vitthal with milk at Pandharpur.

The former chief minister and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis said, “If the state government does not accept the demands of the milk producers the agitation shall be further intensified even more.”

Earlier on July 20, a state-wide agitation was organised by the Mahayuti alliance for various demands of milk producers. The dairy development minister had also called a meeting regarding the demands of milk producers.

However, no decision was taken in this regard by accepting the demands of milk producers in the state cabinet meeting.

Due to the fall in milk prices in these series of crisis, the condition of milk-producing farmers has become pitiable.

The crisis facing the farmers in Maharashtra is increasing day by day. The government has not provided any relief to the farmers in various crises such as a denial of loans by banks, double sowing due to fake soybean seeds, shortage of urea fertilizer and black marketing of urea fertilizer, damage to crops of farmers in the Konkan region due to the recent cyclone and damage to crops due to heavy rains in many places.

