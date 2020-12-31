Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Minor among four held for theft of bikes in Pune

Minor among four held for theft of bikes in Pune

PUNE: A minor is among four held by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the theft of at least 11 two-wheelers, collectively worth Rs 7.5 lakh. The four were found on December 27 by the...

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 20:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A minor is among four held by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the theft of at least 11 two-wheelers, collectively worth Rs 7.5 lakh.

The four were found on December 27 by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police crime branch Unit 3 in Medankarwadi area of Shikrapur.

Besides the minor boy, three have been identified as Pratik Machindra Taware (19) a resident of Kharabwadi area of Chakan; Haribhau Datta Jadhav (39) a resident of Vadebolhai in Haveli; and Nasir Mohammad Shaikh (50), a resident of Nimgaon in Shirur, according to police.

The four were detained under Section 41(1)(d) of Code of Criminal Procedure and their whereabouts were investigated, according to a statement by the crime branch.

The recovered motorcycles were reported stolen in various parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad, and one in Solapur. Of the 11 bikes, one each was reported stolen in Mhalunge, Dighi, Bhosari, Dattawadi, Shikhrapur, Khed, and Tembhurni police stations; while two each were reported stolen at Ranjangaon and Bhosari MIDC police stations.

Taware has been booked in two previous cases of vehicle theft, according to police.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
by Venkatesha Babu
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
by HT Correspondent

latest news

In pictures: New Year’s Eve celebrations amid Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Arsenal looking to loan players out in January, says Arteta
by Reuters
Indian, Afghan clerics jointly call on Taliban to stop attacks on civilians
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Maharashtra extends lockdown till January 31
by Faisal Malik
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.