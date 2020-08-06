Sections
Home / Pune News / Minor girl dies in Chakan road accident

Minor girl dies in Chakan road accident

Victim fell under the wheels of the dumper and was killed instantaneously, police said

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:36 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science. (Getty Images/Representative Photo)

A 13-year-old girl died after she came under the wheels of a dumper at Chikhli in Pimple Gurav on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Vibhuti Sanjay Safriya (13), was riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her father Sanjay Safriya, when the dumper hit their vehicle from behind leading to the accident.

The victim fell under the wheels of the dumper and was killed instantaneously, police said.

The body was taken to the YCM hospital for the post mortem.



Police arrested the driver, identified as Ganesh Rajaram Vagere (27), a resident of Thergaon, and charged him with rash and negligent driving leading to the death of the minor.

Sangvi police are investigating the case

