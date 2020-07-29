Minor relative apprehended for murder of 17-year-old girl in Chakan

Sections
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:43 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A minor boy has been apprehended for the murder of a minor girl in Bhama Askhed village on July 24.

Three men were earlier arrested in the case. However, the minor boy confessed to the crime after which an application for their release was made in a local court, according to Prakash Dhas, senior police inspector, Chakan. While the deceased as well as the apprehended were both 17 years of age, the girl was technically the boy’s distant maternal aunt, according to police officials.

The 17-year-old was apprehended on Tuesday and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) after which he was sent to the observation home. He is a Class 9 student.

The minor boy used to dress up in a female character for a folk poetry performance in the village. He was angry with his now deceased cousin because she called him a “transgender”, according to the police.



“He used to watch crime shows and porn. He came up with a plan to kill her. He created a hiding spot for himself on her route home using a tree branch and a stone and hid behind it. As the girl approached the spot, he pounced and gagged her, before he smashed her head,” said PI Dhas.

He watched movies to get ideas about disposal of evidence, according to the police. The boy took the girl’s clothes and phone away, packed in a plastic bag and hid all of them before going home, changing his own clothes and hiding his own clothes too. He then joined the search party that was looking for the deceased girl.

The police grew suspicious of him after they realised that he had informed the family that she was dead without physically confirming from the spot where she was found.

