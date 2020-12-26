MNS activists ransack Amazon warehouse in Kondhwa Budruk

MNS activists carrying party flags barged into the company compound, ransacked the furniture and broke window glasses with stick. (HT PHOTO)

Irate activists of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) ransacked the Amazon transportation service godown located at survey number 27 in Burhani industrial estate in Kondhwa Budruk on Friday.

MNS activists carrying party flags barged into the company compound, ransacked the furniture and broke window glasses with stick. The MNS action is fallout of a court notice issued to its party chief asking him to appear before the court on January 5, 2021.

Following the vandalism, a case was registered by Kondhwa police against 10 unidentified persons under section 143,147,149,427,452 of IPC along with several other relevant sections of Maharashtra police act, epidemic. The complaint in the matter was filed by Amazon official. Amazon in its complaint had alleged that its posters were torn by MNS workers.

The MNS workers were furious as the court had asked the party supremo and other leaders to appear before the Dindoshi court after a suit was filed in the court.

MNS corporator Sainath Babar said “Amazon was informed well in advance that its application must have Marathi language on its platform. This is just the trailer and MNS will go hammer and tongs against the company if it fails to adhere to our demands of incorporation of Marathi language on its application as it is the mother tongue of the people.”

The MNS had also written to the e-commerce platform that if demands were not met, then they can go to any extent to ensure that their mother tongue language demand is enforced.

In November, the party had started a campaign entitled “No Marathi, No Amazon” seeking to incorporate the Marathi language in Amazon’s app.

Kondhwa police station in charge Sardar Patil was unavailable for comments despite repeated attempts to reach out to him.

A large number of policemen were deployed in the area to prevent the MNS activists from resorting to further vandalism.