E-Paper Games
MNS workers seek timely payment of salaries for Sassoon healthcare workers

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party workers on Monday met the Sassoon General Hospital administration and sought timely payment of salaries of contractual healthcare workers.

MNS city unit president Ajay Shinde, said, “Many contractual healthcare workers have been working with the Sassoon General Hospital and at the jumbo Covid-19 hospital. Some of these employees have not received their salaries on time. We met the dean and administrative officials of the Sassoon General Hospital on Monday and sought timely payment of salaries.”

Shinde claimed that the Sassoon General Hospital administration promised that the contractual heathcare staff will receive their due salaries in the next two days.

The MNS city unit president added, “Maharashtra and Pune are on the brink of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. If the authorities do not give payments to healthcare workers in time, it will create great difficulty in procuring and employing contractual healthcare workers in the future.”

