Mobile public toilet stolen from Nigdi

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: A mobile public toilet was reported stolen from Spine road area of Nigdi in Pimpri-Chinchwad by the local municipal corporation.

The structure was installed on a trolley vehicle registered at Pimpri- Chinchwad regional transport office, according to the complaint in the matter.

The toilet is suspected to have been stolen between 1:15pm on December 3 and 7am on December 4, according to the police.

A complaint was registered by Mahesh Nanasaheb Avadh (42) of Anand nagar in Old Sangvi. The structure is estimated to be worth Rs 95,000 by the complainant.



“This has happened some days ago. The health department of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has lodged a complaint in the matter as they had installed the toilet. The police have been helping them look for it in the surrounding area,” said senior inspector Ganesh Javadwad of Nigdi police station.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station.

A similar theft was reported in May 2018 when a 10-seater toilet was reported stolen from Bhumkar chowk area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. It was later found at a chawl in Tathawade area, farther from the spot where it was last seen.

The plastic structure installed on a tractor was estimated to be worth Rs 1,50,000 back then.

