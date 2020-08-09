Sections
Home / Pune News / MoD revises height restrictions norms in big relief to PMC

MoD revises height restrictions norms in big relief to PMC

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has given a big relief to construction activity in Pune after it relaxed the No Objection Certificate (NOC) norms for height restrictions in areas...

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:14 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has given a big relief to construction activity in Pune after it relaxed the No Objection Certificate (NOC) norms for height restrictions in areas surrounding a defence airport.

Pune has two defense airports, one at Lohegaon and the other one at the National Defence Academy (NDA).

Pune city engineer Prashant Waghmare said, “We got a great relief from the new notification which was issued by the Indian Air Force (IAF). Around 90 per cent projects will get relief now. We gave various recommendations to the MoD which were accepted. Even the elected members, MP Supriya Sule, MP Girish Bapat and other leaders had also given letters and requested for a relief to Pune.”

Waghmare said earlier the red zone extended to a six kilometre stretch on both sides of the airstrip at Lohegaon and the NDA. There was a funnel zone restriction of six to 18 kilometres near the airfield.



As most parts of the city were falling under these guidelines, almost all projects were going to the MoD for obtaining a NOC.

“We conducted various meetings with the officials of MoD and requested them to make changes in the colour coded maps but as Pune has many defence establishments, they were strict on their stand. We requested them to make some changes. The MoD suggested giving concrete suggestions to sort out the problem,” Waghmare added.

Acccording to Waghmare, many PMC projects were also tucked as the PMC too needed to submit their proposals for getting a NOC from the MoD. Since the MoD receives proposals from across the country, the city projects were delayed.

“We had given various suggestions which were as per their original notifications and later they got sorted out,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Teen jumps off first floor to escape Covid care centre
Aug 09, 2020 00:50 IST
Mumbai school increases fees for Class 1; hike amounts to what parents paid previous year, claims trustee
Aug 09, 2020 00:49 IST
10 more succumb to virus in Ludhiana, toll 158
Aug 09, 2020 00:47 IST
Gyms open to tepid response in city
Aug 09, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.