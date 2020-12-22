“Model Schools” with modern amenities, infrastructure planned in all talukas in the state

The ‘Model School’ project will be launched in a bid to give quality education to Below Poverty Line (BPL) children and improve the standard of education in the state.

Under this project in 408 Talukas across the state, one model school will be started by the state education department. The government schools built under this scheme, will be equipped with new technology and modern infrastructure making it the first of its kind.

“We are now planning to develop model schools in the state, and one model school in each taluka. It will be a school with very good infrastructure, would also start catering to needs of smaller schools around. We have 408 talukas or blocks we can say in each district of our state. It will be in both rural and urban areas where these model schools are being planned and we are shortly finalising the list of schools selected for this project,” said Vishal Solanki, state education commissioner.

According to Solanki, along with good infrastructure other investments will be made in these model schools with the help of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and local community support.

“So that these schools will really become vibrant in those particular talukas and attract and help other schools catch up. Even the new education policy is talking about school complexes and many new things, so we are moving in that direction. We are also trying to implement recommendations made by the national education policy in this project,” he added.

Through this project, the education department will be trying to make education system easier and simpler for students with BPL. One existing school from each talukas will be selected for this project and will be turned into a completely new model school and would start from next academic year.

Welcoming this decision of the state government, Rakesh Zhanje, an education activist working for the rural area children education said, “The condition of schools especially in the rural parts of our state is not so good, starting from basic infrastructure and facilities it needs to be improved. Now, if the state government is planning to come up with these model schools for each taluka it is welcomed.”

However, Zhanje said, it is necessary to turn each and every school in rural parts into a model school to give quality education to our students.