Moderate rain in Pune on I-day, dams fill up to 79.3%

The city experienced a continuous spell of moderate rain on Independence Day [August 15] filling the dams to 79.3 per cent.

In Shivajinagar and Lohegaon 35.3mm and 36.4mm rain was recorded respectively in 33 hours, while at Pashan in 24 hours, a total of 22.3 mm rainfall was registered.

The data of Pashan rainfall on August 15 was not available.

In the catchment areas, the intensity of rainfall was noted to be less as four dams — Panshet, Warasgaon, Temghar and Khadakwasla — received 289mm rain in the last 24 hours. The intensity of rainfall was more on August 13, as the catchment area received 428mm rain.

Water storage in all four dams stands at 79.375 per cent. The water discharge continued from Khadakwasla during the day and if required, the state irrigation department will also be releasing water from Panshet dam which is filled 85.68 per cent.

The state water irrigation department recorded water at Kalmodi (100 per cent), Vir (96.04 per cent) and Kasarsai (97.14 per cent) dams respectively.

The ghat areas saw heavy to very heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

Lonavla received 206mm rain, while Tamhini received 228mm rainfall.

“More heavy rains are expected in the ghat areas until August 21 while the city will keep receiving moderate rain,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, India Meteorological department.

The maximum temperature of the day was 25.0 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature was 21.8 degree Celsius.

Dams; Rain on Aug 15; water storage

Temghar; 133mm; 59.65%

Warasgaon; 64mm; 72.17%

Panshet; 68mm; 85.68%

Khadakwasla; 24mm; 100%

Total rain in 24 hours: 289mm

Rainfall

City rainfall in 33 hours

Pune: 35.3mm

Lohegaon: 36.4mm

Pashan: 22.3mm