Pune to receive moderate rains for next two days: IMD

City expected to receive 15.6mm-64.4mm rainfall over the weekend, says weather department

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 18:00 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

A woman and child on bike at Bibwewadi near KK Market in Pune on August 21, 2020. In the last 24 hours, Shivajinagar received 14.6mm rainfall while Pashan and Lohegaon received 16.0mm and 11.4 mm respectively. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

Pune will continue to receive moderate rainfall for the next two days as the city gears up to welcome Ganesha on Saturday, according to the weather department.

The ghat areas in Pune district which are receiving heavy to very heavy rain in the last few days will continue to receive heavy rain over the weekend.

“The city is expected to receive between 15.6mm-64.4mm moderate rainfall over the weekend while the ghat regions are expected to receive 115.6-204.4mm which is heavy rainfall,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of India Meteorological Department, Pune.

In the last 24 hours, Shivajinagar received 14.6mm rainfall while Pashan and Lohegaon received 16.0mm and 11.4 mm respectively.



“The condition is favourable for good rain and it will continue for the next 10 days in the city,” said Kashyapi.

The maximum temperature of the day was 26.9 degree Celsius while minimum temperature was noted to be 22.3 degree Celsius.

Among the ghat areas, Tamhini received 190mm rain, while Lonavala received 323mm rainfall.

Weather forecast:

August 22: Moderate rain very likely (isolated heavy to very heavy rain in ghat areas)

August 23: Moderate rain very likely (isolated heavy to very heavy rain in ghat areas)

August 24: Light to moderate rain very likely (isolated heavy to very heavy rain in ghat areas)

August 25: Light rain very likely

August 26: Light rain very likely

August 27: Light to moderate rain very likely

