Home / Pune News / Monsoon withdrawal delayed by one week according to IMD

Monsoon withdrawal delayed by one week according to IMD

Pune which saw surplus rain this season, has so far received 729.5mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 487.6mm

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 16:28 IST

By Jigar Hindocha, Hindustan Times Pune

An overcast sky adds to the scenic beauty of Tamhini ghat near Pune, as seen in a snapshot taken on Thursday. Tamhini, like other hill stations in western Maharashtra has received heavy rainfall this monsoon season. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

With the rain still continuing in most parts of the country, the monsoon withdrawal which was expected to start on September 17, will get delayed by at least seven days according to the India Meteorological Department, Pune (IMD).

“As per global forecast system of IMD, the new normal starts its withdrawal from northwest, India around September 17 against the normal date in past years – September 1,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head IMD department, Pune.

“Since it is still raining at many places, the withdrawal activity will at least be delayed by seven days,” added Kashyapi.

Pune which saw surplus rain this season, has so far received 729.5mm rainfall while its normal rainfall is 487.6mm.

“From September 18-23 , the city is expected to receive light to moderate rain very likely while September 20-21 ghat areas is expected to receive heavy rains,” added Kashyapi.

On Thursday, although the sky was filled with black clouds, the city hardly received any rainfall. The maximum temperature of the day was 28.9 degree Celsius while minimum temperature was 22.7 degree Celsius.

