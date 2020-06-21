More suicide deaths reported in May as compared to past two months

The Pune police recorded more deaths by suicide in May 2020 as compared to the previous two months in the city. Officials say that 54 such cases were registered in May and 26 in April this year as compared to 60 such cases in May and 64 in April last year.

While police have attributed “family connect” as the reason for fewer cases in April and March, psychiatrists cite Covid-19 induced financial distress for disturbing mental health issues post May.

“We studied the cases in the light of the recent death by suicide of a couple, who are also suspected to have killed their two children. They left a message stating that ‘nobody is to be blamed for this as they are taking the drastic step due to prevailing situation’,” officials said.

The family of four was found dead on Friday, while another 45-year-old businessman was also reported to have died by suicide on Friday. The couple was among the 42 suicide deaths reported in June.

The number of suicide deaths in June 2019 in Pune was 47, while till June 19 this year, 42 cases have already been reported.

“The main reason for less number of cases in March and April as compared to May is the support of family due to the lockdown, since family support may help fight suicidal tendencies. The reasons for suicide vary from loneliness, depression, financial penury, loss of jobs, problems in relationships among others, but there is no particular trend as it depends on the temperament of a person,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime branch, Pune.

“Prima facie, proximity to family members gives people moral support and helps fight suicidal tendencies. More research needs to be done to understand the phenomenon,” said Singh.

Dr Saumitra Pathare, director, Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy, Indian Law Society, believes that the data cannot be used to draw any conclusion.

“It is good to know that the numbers are low, but what we do need is numbers for the entire country. The present data covers a small area and does not represent the society,” said Dr Pathare.

Dr Harshad Bhagat, a psychiatrist, said, “People have lost their purpose during the lockdown period. A lot of the people were either daily wage workers or had something that kept them driven. A vacuum was created which they were not able to fill psychologically.”

“Another reason could be that few people may have had psychiatric issues that were not met with proper help. A lot of people have been calling me for online prescription in absence of physical access to their regular doctors,” he said.

Dr Pathare, who works as a consultant psychiatrist and has helped chart mental health policy of various countries, believes that more exhaustive data is required to reach any conclusion.