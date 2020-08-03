Sections
Motorist assaulted after car collision in Undri, Pune

Motorist assaulted after car collision in Undri, Pune

Accused fled after the assault, police are examining the CCTV footage in the area to nab him

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:04 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

(Getty Images/iStockphoto/representative Photo)

A motorist was attacked up by eight people in Undri after his vehicle was hit by another car in a rear-end collision on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in front of Nyati highland society in Undri.

The victim identified as Veer Fand, 35, was in his four-wheeler when another car crashed into his. Fand got down to inquire about the collision and was physically assaulted by the attackers with a key.

The accused fled after the assault, police are examining the CCTV footage in the area to nab the accused.



The Kondhwa police have booked eight accused under IPC 324 ( voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means),143 ( unlawful assembly ),279 ( rash driving or riding on a public way ),427( mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt ) and 504( intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace).

