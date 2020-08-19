Sections
MPCB warns PMC against dumping fresh waste at garbage depot

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued a notice to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for non-compliance of solid waste at landfill site. PMC has been warned...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) issued a notice to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for non-compliance of solid waste at landfill site. PMC has been warned against dumping fresh garbage at the waste plant.

MPCB issued a notice on Wednesday and instructed the civic body to follow the norms as per the solid waste management act and submit a report to its office in the next three days.

PMC has landfill site at Uruli Devachi and Phursungi.

MPCB, in its letter to the PMC, said, “We did a joint visit at the garbage depots on March 3 along with PMC officials. It was found that PMC is processing fresh 250 to 300 metric tonne waste. It is observed that leachate treatment provided is not adequate and a huge quantity of leachate is flowing through without treatment in the nallah. As the untreated leachate is mixing in water source, it would pollute the surrounding area.”



MPCB has directed PMC to stop the processing of fresh solid waste in biomining plants at Uruli Devachi immediately and process it scientifically.

PMC solid waste management department head Dyneshwar Molak said, “We received the letter from MPCB and will submit a reply in three working days. The garbage lifting process is smooth in the city.”

Recently, residents of Uruli Devachi and Phursungi had demanded permanent closure of garbage depots at their neighbourhood. They also planned to stage agitations on Independence Day [August 15], but police did not permit the protest and arrested agitators because of the Covid situation.

