MSRDC recommends relief for 13 toll booth operators in state; RTI activist alleges favouritism

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 23 and the entire transportation sector and roads were closed for vehicular traffic for a period of 24 days (HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has proposed relief to thirteen toll booth operators in the state and recommended an aggregate reimbursement of Rs 173.57 crore to them.

The information related to the same was obtained by Right To Information (RTI) activist Vivek Velankar who had filed an application dated September 1 before the MSRDC seeking details of names of toll operators and how much relief has been given to each of them.

Wen all sections of the society have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, then why are toll booth operators being favoured, questioned Velankar.

A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 23 and the entire transportation sector and roads were closed for vehicular traffic for a period of 24 days. The Union Ministry of Surface Transport decided to free collection during the said period with a decision dated April 20. Following the decision, highway traffic across the country had reduced considerably and toll operators had to sustain losses during the said period.

Taking into consideration their losses, the Union ministry of surface transport and finance ministry came up with a policy to compensate the toll operators for their losses. The policy entailed that the toll operators will be compensated for the lockdown period and also till the traffic returned to normal levels on the highways and tolling roads.

Velankar was furnished with a letter signed by chief engineer SV Sontakke. The letter addressed to the secretary (roads) public works department dated August 21 stated that the relief for the contractors have been sought under Atmanirbhar Bharat programme.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the tolling collection operations were stopped all tolling plazas in Maharashtra under MSRDC. The ministry of road transport and highways conveyed that the lockdown period and subsequent low traffic due to the outbreak may be treated as a force majeure of the concession agreement by the ministry of finance. The total period of stoppage of collection works out to be 24 days for the first phase and the reimbursement to all the toll agencies for the second phase i.e., after the resumption of toll collection and attaintment of 90 per cent traffic growth shall be submitted after the closure of lockdown. The traffic at present is well below the 90 per cent of traffic pattern mark,” the letter stated.

Velankar said, “My reasoning is all the toll booth operators will be given this concession across the country. All sections of the society starting from hawkers, businessmen, municipal corporations and councils and other local self-government bodies have been affected due to the pandemic. How appropriate is giving compensation to only one sector and leaving other sectors to fend for themselves. Why is this step-motherly treatment and unfair treatment being given to all and only toll booth operators are being favoured.”

Vijay Waghmare, joint manager, MSRDC, said, “Our toll monitoring cell will address these issues which have not been addressed and make necessary recommendations. Most of the issues have been answered.”