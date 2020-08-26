MSRTC Pune division plans to increase number of buses, routes post Ganesh festival

Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has been getting good response after starting services of the state transport buses on August 21, a day prior to the Ganesh festival. From 70 ST buses running on day 1 post-lockdown, the number has now reached 150 and buses are plying across the Pune division.

Pune division is now gradually increasing the routes across the state and the number of buses while following all safety measures and social distancing norms at bus stands.

“We are getting good response from passengers for all types of buses which started in Pune division. When we started the service on August 21, around 70 buses undertook a journey on various routes. As of today, we are plying more than 150 buses from the Pune division across the state. We will increased the number of buses and routes gradually. As the Ganesh festival is going on people will travel more after the Gauri visarjan day (day 5 of the festival). Once the festival ends, the number of passengers will also increase,” said MSRTC Pune divisional controller Yamini Joshi.

Prior to the lockdown, daily 850 buses used to ply from the Pune MSRTC division across Maharashtra on an average. Majority of the buses would start from three major ST stands in Pune – Swargate ST stand, Wakdewadi ST stand (earlier it was at Shivajinagar) and Pune railway station ST stand.

“We will be trying to reach our earlier daily count of 850 buses on the road. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we have allowed occupation of only 22 seats per bus, so it affects us financially. Hence, we will be restarting routes as early as possible. We will be focussing on crowd-centric or revenue-generating routes like Kolhapur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Latur and Solapur. Once the people come to know that all types of buses are running on their regular routes, the passenger count will also increase and accordingly, the number of buses will increase,” added Joshi.

Ashok Shewale, secretary of ST bus passengers’ group, Pune, said, “Lakhs of students come to Pune city for education and hundreds of youngsters come here in search of job opportunities. For them, the most affordable way of travelling are the MSRTC buses, as they can frequently travel to their villages and hometowns. Now with the ST buses plying, it has become easy for all of us to travel from Pune to other parts of the state.”