Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / MSRTC starts special bus service for pilgrims, tourists

MSRTC starts special bus service for pilgrims, tourists

The buses will ply to Konkan Darshan, Ashtvinayak Darshan, Bhimashankar, Raigad fort among other tourist destinations

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 16:53 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Hindustan Times Pune

“We have now started a special bus service for pilgrims and tourists to various places around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Due to the restrictions during lockdown we faced financial losses now we want to get back on track,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started plying special buses for pilgrims and tourists to various places around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

The buses will ply to Konkan Darshan, Ashtvinayak Darshan, Bhimashankar, Raigad fort among other tourist destinations.

People can book tickets online, said officials.

“We have now started a special bus service for pilgrims and tourists to various places around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Due to the restrictions during lockdown we faced financial losses now we want to get back on track,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.



“The buses will ply to Konkan Darshan, Ashtvinayak Darshan, Raigad fort, Mahabaleshwar. Some trips will be for a day and some for two days. We are in the process of uploading details of the bus service on our website and details are displayed at the ST stand as well,” he said.

“We will be following all safety norms while plying buses. Staff and passengers will have to follow precautions and wear a face mask and follow social distancing norms and other guidelines as suggested by the state government,” he said.

“In future, we have plans to increase the service to areas like Nashik – Trimbakeshwar, Shirdi and other prominent forts in the state,” said Gaikwad.

Currently, the bus service is available from the ST stands – Swargate, Shivajinagar and Chinchwad.

Shravani Kadam, a student and a frequent traveller, said, “Due to the lockdown we were not able to travel, but now as the restrictions are eased we can opt for this service.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
by hindustantimes.com
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar

latest news

Study unveils mystery behind clinging of developing cells together
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
China warns of retaliation for NYSE’s delisting of companies
by Associated Press | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Himachal board exams from May 4
by HT Correspondent
2 Indian dog breeds to be trained by BSF in Shillong for border patrolling
by Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.