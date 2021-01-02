MSRTC starts special bus service for pilgrims, tourists

“We have now started a special bus service for pilgrims and tourists to various places around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Due to the restrictions during lockdown we faced financial losses now we want to get back on track,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Pune division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started plying special buses for pilgrims and tourists to various places around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

The buses will ply to Konkan Darshan, Ashtvinayak Darshan, Bhimashankar, Raigad fort among other tourist destinations.

People can book tickets online, said officials.

“We have now started a special bus service for pilgrims and tourists to various places around Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Due to the restrictions during lockdown we faced financial losses now we want to get back on track,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.

“The buses will ply to Konkan Darshan, Ashtvinayak Darshan, Raigad fort, Mahabaleshwar. Some trips will be for a day and some for two days. We are in the process of uploading details of the bus service on our website and details are displayed at the ST stand as well,” he said.

“We will be following all safety norms while plying buses. Staff and passengers will have to follow precautions and wear a face mask and follow social distancing norms and other guidelines as suggested by the state government,” he said.

“In future, we have plans to increase the service to areas like Nashik – Trimbakeshwar, Shirdi and other prominent forts in the state,” said Gaikwad.

Currently, the bus service is available from the ST stands – Swargate, Shivajinagar and Chinchwad.

Shravani Kadam, a student and a frequent traveller, said, “Due to the lockdown we were not able to travel, but now as the restrictions are eased we can opt for this service.”