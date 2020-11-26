Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / MSTB acts against private buses charging exorbitant fares

MSTB acts against private buses charging exorbitant fares

Transport department collected Rs 5.69 lakh as aggregate fine. Transport commissioner Avinash Dakanethe had ordered the crackdown

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:26 IST

By Nadeem Inmadar,

Transport activist Shashidhar Ghule believes actions like this need to be taken regularly as private profiteering has been happening all through the year. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra State Transport Board has taken strict action against as many as 69 private bus players for overcharging and fleecing passengers during the Diwali festival. The action against illegal transport and overcharging was undertaken since November 13 wherein 2,195 buses were checked among which 375 were found guilty of violations.

The transport department collected Rs 5.69 lakh as aggregate fine. Transport commissioner Avinash Dakanethe had ordered the crackdown.

Dakanethe said, “The action has been taken as the transport department had received several complaints against overcharging and harassment of passengers by private players. Actions like these send a strong message to the wrong doers.”

Transport activist Shashidhar Ghule believes actions like this need to be taken regularly as private profiteering has been happening all through the year.

“The violators do not fear the law and have become emboldened over the years,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 14:49 IST
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Nov 26, 2020 16:35 IST
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Nov 26, 2020 15:48 IST
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Nov 26, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

Kalki reveals she packed coconuts in her suitcase to Israel for boyfriend
Nov 26, 2020 16:32 IST
‘The moment Maradona saw it, he refused to cut it’
Nov 26, 2020 16:35 IST
India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi
Nov 26, 2020 16:27 IST
MSTB acts against private buses charging exorbitant fares
Nov 26, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.