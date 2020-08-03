Mundhwa police book landlord for assaulting tenant

The Mundhwa police have lodged a case against a landlord for physically assaulting his tenant for non-payment of rent for four months.

The tenant did not pay rent including power bills totally estimated to be worth around Rs 14,000 during the lockdown period.

The victim has been a tenant for nearly five years. The incident comes in the wake of strict warning issued by Pune police regarding action to be taken against landlords harassing tenants for rent.

The accused have been identified as Devendra Suresh Bhat, Nargis Bhat and Suresh Bhat based on the complaint lodged by tenant identified as Roshan Suresh Parate, 26.

According to police, the complainant and his mother stayed in the house on rent for the last five years but during the Covid crisis, he was unable to pay the monthly rent and total arrears along with power bills which added up to Rs 14,000.

Acting Mundhwa police station in-charge Saleem Chaus said, “A case has been lodged against the accused of harassing the tenant during the Covid-19 crisis period and subsequent physical assault.”

The first such case was lodged against a landlady harassing a student tenant in June. She allegedly demanded rent from a civil services student during the lockdown and violated the order of the government.