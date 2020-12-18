Sections
Home / Pune News / Municipal commissioner to head estimate panel for plans above Rs25 cr

Municipal commissioner to head estimate panel for plans above Rs25 cr

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 19:13 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner has decided to remain president of estimate committee president for works above Rs25 crore. The move has been taken as many projects submitted in the past had inflated estimates. These estimates later inflated the total project cost.

According to civic officials, the basic estimate of recent projects like 24x7 water project and Katraj-Kondhwa road were inflated which later shot up the total project and tender costs.

Hence, elected members requested the municipal commissioner to remain the president of estimate committee for big projects. Earlier, department heads and additional municipal commissioners used to handle this work.

The estimate committee’s role is important as it decides the projected cost of a plan by considering the present and future prices of each component before executing or floating tender. Usually the tender participants quote their amount on the basis of estimated cost.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the order and it was decided that executive engineers would remain president of projects estimated between Rs10 lakh and Rs50 lakh, city engineer for plans between Rs1 and 3 crore, additional municipal commissioner for projects worth between Rs3 crore and Rs25 crore and municipal commissioner for projects above Rs25 crore.

