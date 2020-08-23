Murder accused found living inside a cave at Visapur

Jori was found in a cave in the forest area near Visapur fort near Lonavla, according to the police. (Getty Images)

The Pune police have claimed that a man accused in a murder case was found in a cave in Visapur, on Saturday.

The arrested man has been identified as Onkar Sanjay Jori (23) a resident of the area near Ayappa temple, old Dugad chawl, Katraj. While the deceased has been identified as Kiran Shivaji Dole (30) also a resident of Old Dugad Chawl.

Dole’s body was found buried in the ground near Jori’s house on Friday afternoon. The man was reported missing by his younger brother Pravin Dole (24) on August 16.

The murder took place between 8:30 pm and 9pm on the night of August 16, according to the police.

Jori was found in a cave in the forest area near Visapur fort near Lonavla, according to the police.

The deceased man, who often got into fights with the accused, was allegedly hurting a dog in the care of the arrested man, according to official sources.

“The two always got into fights,” said police sub-inspector Bhushan Kote, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

“It was in the compound of Jori’s house that Dole was found buried, according to the police. Besides Jori, there are three other suspects in the case. One of the three others has been identified as Gajanan Pasalkar while one among the remaining two is the brother of Jori, according to an official.

“There is a unit on the lookout for Pasalkar and the crime branch is also involved. He will be found soon. Jori will be produced in court on Tuesday,” said police inspector (crime) Vishnu Tamhane, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201, and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.