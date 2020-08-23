Sections
Home / Pune News / Murder accused found living inside a cave at Visapur

Murder accused found living inside a cave at Visapur

Dole’s body was found buried in the ground near Jori’s house on Friday afternoon

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Jori was found in a cave in the forest area near Visapur fort near Lonavla, according to the police. (Getty Images)

The Pune police have claimed that a man accused in a murder case was found in a cave in Visapur, on Saturday.

The arrested man has been identified as Onkar Sanjay Jori (23) a resident of the area near Ayappa temple, old Dugad chawl, Katraj. While the deceased has been identified as Kiran Shivaji Dole (30) also a resident of Old Dugad Chawl.

Dole’s body was found buried in the ground near Jori’s house on Friday afternoon. The man was reported missing by his younger brother Pravin Dole (24) on August 16.

The murder took place between 8:30 pm and 9pm on the night of August 16, according to the police.



Jori was found in a cave in the forest area near Visapur fort near Lonavla, according to the police.

The deceased man, who often got into fights with the accused, was allegedly hurting a dog in the care of the arrested man, according to official sources.

“The two always got into fights,” said police sub-inspector Bhushan Kote, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

“It was in the compound of Jori’s house that Dole was found buried, according to the police. Besides Jori, there are three other suspects in the case. One of the three others has been identified as Gajanan Pasalkar while one among the remaining two is the brother of Jori, according to an official.

“There is a unit on the lookout for Pasalkar and the crime branch is also involved. He will be found soon. Jori will be produced in court on Tuesday,” said police inspector (crime) Vishnu Tamhane, Bharati Vidyapeeth police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201, and 34 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News of 23 senior Congress leaders writing letter to Sonia Gandhi is unbelievable, says Ashok Gehlot
Aug 23, 2020 19:16 IST
Month-old beats Covid-19 in Jharkhand city but a day-old tests positive in story of conflicting fortunes
Aug 23, 2020 19:11 IST
Gauahar Khan rings in birthday with rumoured boyfriend Zaid Darbar
Aug 23, 2020 19:10 IST
Congress in Rajasthan betrayed people, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Aug 23, 2020 19:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.