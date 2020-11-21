Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Pune News / Murder convict flees from Yerawada open jail in Pune

Murder convict flees from Yerawada open jail in Pune

He was serving life imprisonment in a case of murder and destruction of evidence

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The man was identified as Ajay Peter Tonapu, a resident of the open jail of Yerawada Central Jail and a native of Khatti district of Jharkhand. (AFP)

A murder convict lodged in Yerawada open jail in Pune fled the premise on Thursday morning.

The man was identified as Ajay Peter Tonapu, a resident of the open jail of Yerawada Central Jail and a native of Khatti district of Jharkhand.

He was serving life imprisonment in a case of murder and destruction of evidence registered under Section 302, 24, and 201 of Indian Penal Code at Paud police station.

On Thursday morning, Tonapu told the guards that he was visiting the bathroom and managed to flee the premise.

The open jail is a colony made with fewer restrictions for prisoners for good behaviour or verity of crime. The police are yet to find the convict.

A jail guard lodged a complaint in the matter and a case under relevant Section of Indian Penal Code was registered against the man at Yerawada police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Nov 21, 2020 15:50 IST
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Nov 21, 2020 13:49 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Nov 21, 2020 15:11 IST
Tibetan administration head Lobsang Sangay invited to White House
Nov 21, 2020 16:12 IST

latest news

World Television Day: What makes ‘idiot box’ so loved
Nov 21, 2020 17:08 IST
13 tribal children being trafficked to Gujarat rescued in Udaipur
Nov 21, 2020 17:06 IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Eijaz, Jasmin, Aly Goni take revenge from Kavita
Nov 21, 2020 17:02 IST
Wagholi and Kharadi residents in Pune choke in polluted air due to garbage burning
Nov 21, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.