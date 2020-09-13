National highways traffic passing through Pune back to 95% of pre-Covid level

Police have noted that after e-pass was abolished, there is an increase in private passenger vehicles with people travelling more and numbers growing on weekends. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

The traffic on national highways passing through Pune region is back on track to at least 95 per cent of its normal levels during the pre-Covid period.

The three national highways passing through Pune include Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, Pune-Solapur road and the Pune-Ahmednagar road.

Post lifting of movement of goods and people with e-pass - traffic had increased to 50 per cent. However, after the Maharashtra government abolished e-pass system from September 2, highway traffic has resumed almost 95 per cent of its level compared to pre-Covid levels on three national highways, according to highway police.

Police have noted that after e-pass was abolished, there is an increase in private passenger vehicles with people travelling more and numbers growing on weekends.

According to the highway police, the expressway is seeing traffic at an average between 35,000 to 40,000 vehicles passing through daily while the other highways passing through the city are seeing an average of 8,000 vehicles passing through all and it the same.

Highways superintendent of police for Pune region, Pritam Yawalkar, said there have been traffic jams at toll posts and lane cutting incidents have increased in number. “With all restrictions on travel removed, the vehicular movement has increased considerably. Traffic is almost normal and returned to 95 per cent of normal levels and will become completely normal in the next few days.”

Similar observations were noted by regular commuters and toll collection staff. The traffic had come to complete standstill during the lockdown and even after reopening, the traffic moved at a slow pace. However later, as the demands of the markets increased, it put pressure on the transport operators to ensure that their entire fleet was on the roads for supplying essentials and goods to the nook and cranny of the country.

Santosh Jondhale, who works at the Khed Shivapur toll post, said, “During the past one month, we have seen a significant increase in the number of heavy vehicles, goods carriers and cars passing through the area. Sometimes, traffic jams take place at the toll post and we have to ensure that the commuters follow lane discipline and adhere to Covid-19 norms.”

Vanshika Patil, who was travelling along with her husband to Satara, said, “It is the fourth time during the past two months that I had come to Pune to meet my ailing parents who stay in Baner. During my first visit, the traffic on the highway was sparse and few heavy vehicles and passenger vehicles were seen. However, as of today, there is regular traffic and it seems that we have already inched towards normalcy on the highway.”