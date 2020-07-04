Sections
Home / Pune News / NCP corporator Datta Sane dies of Covid-19

NCP corporator Datta Sane dies of Covid-19

Former leader of opposition in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and NCP corporator Datta Sane, 47, who tested Covid-19 positive, died during treatment at a...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 19:12 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Former leader of opposition in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and NCP corporator Datta Sane, 47, who tested Covid-19 positive, died during treatment at a hospital on Saturday morning.

“With the demise of corporator Datta Sane, we have lost a hard-working activist, a good colleague who worked hard for the common people. His contribution in social work will always be remembered. A heartfelt tribute to him,” Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister, said in a tweet.

Sane was admitted to the Aditya Birla Hospital, Chinchwad, on June 25. In addition to Covid-19, Sane was also suffering from pneumonia. He is survived by his mother, wife, son, daughter and two brothers.

From Ward 1, D division, Sane was serving his third term as a PCMC corporator.



Sane, who was fondly known as ‘Datta kaka’, helped a lot of people by distributing food grains during the lockdown. He was identified as a soft-spoken leader in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“He had a very soft-spoken personality, as an opposition leader he never used harsh language in the corporation and taking care of the ward was his top priority,” said PCMC mayor Usha Dhore.

“With the demise of Datta kaka Sane, the NCP has lost an important pillar of the party in Pimpri-Chinchwad. We share the grief of his family and his workers,” Jayant Patil, minister and NCP president said in a tweet.

Shiv Sena MP from Maval, Shrirang Barne said, “We had worked together on many things in PCMC. We had spoken three times when he was in the hospital. I have lost an open-minded and straight forward personality friend.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Six Panchkula residents booked for drinking in public
Jul 04, 2020 19:27 IST
‘People aren’t stupid’: Why Mike Pence’s optimism on coronavirus tests credibility
Jul 04, 2020 19:22 IST
Father imparts motivational lesson to son, shares its impact
Jul 04, 2020 19:22 IST
Lin Laishram: There’s racism in our country,why don’t celebs talk about it?
Jul 04, 2020 19:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.