Home / Pune News / NCP corporator Javed Shaikh dies

NCP corporator Javed Shaikh dies

The Nationalist Congress Party ruling corporator from Akurdi, Javed Shaikh, 59, died after testing positive for the Covid-19 infection at the Ruby Clinic hospital on Friday. On...

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 22:26 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

The Nationalist Congress Party ruling corporator from Akurdi, Javed Shaikh, 59, died after testing positive for the Covid-19 infection at the Ruby Clinic hospital on Friday.

On July 15, Shaikh tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a private hospital in Akurdi the following day. Since his health was not improving, he was shifted to Ruby hospital. Shaikh was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, however, he tested negative on Thursday.

“While undergoing further treatment, he died today,” said a statement from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation health department.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar expressed his grief in a tweet on Friday.



Pawar said, “With the demise of Javed Sheikh, a senior corporator of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, we have lost an activist and a true colleague who worked hard for the questions of common people. His work in the social field and through the corporation will always be remembered. A heartfelt tribute to him.”

PCMC mayor Usha Dhore and civic body commissioner Shravan Hardikar expressed condolences on his death.

Shaikh was serving a third term from Akurdi. In 2007, he won the election unopposed and he also did not face any problems in 2012 and 2017.

Shaikh is survived by his wife, parents, two brothers, 2 children, and a daughter-in-law.

