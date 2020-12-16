NCP likely to appoint new city unit president

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is likely to appoint a new city unit president for Pune. The willing candidates have already started lobbying for it. Recently while campaigning for the graduate constituency, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar hinted at the new recruitments at Balgandharva melava.

While addressing party workers at Balgandharva, Pawar said, “After the graduate constituency election and assembly session, the party will start new appointments in the city.”

NCP city unit president Chetan Tupe, said, “The party had appointed me as the city unit president and I have completed two years of my tenure. I will follow the decision of the party.”

Many candidates from the city unit of NCP are vying for the post.

Former mayor Prashant Jagtap; former mayor Datta Dhankawade; former deputy mayor Deepak Mankar; NCP leader Pradip Deshmukh and Subhash Deshmukh are some of the front-runners.

Party sources aware of the development, said, “The party is likely to take a decision regarding the city unit president’s post very soon. Ajit Pawar has already discussed the city unit’s post with some workers.”

One of the NCP leaders added, “The party should appoint a grassroots worker. After Ravindra Malwadkar, no other grassroots party worker has been appointed to this post.”

Considering the municipal elections, the city unit post is important. A few months ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party appointed a new city unit president. Hence, NCP and Cong are likely to follow suit.