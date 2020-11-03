NCP wants ban on firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Ankush Kakade, spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the party’s state unit general secretary, has written to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar urging him to impose a ban on firecrackers during Diwali, to prevent the air quality from worsening.

Kakade, in his letter, has stated that many citizens are suffering from the Covid-19 infection and are still recuperating from its impact, affecting immunity.

“Corona creates breathing issues and inhalation of toxic cracker fumes will further increase the problems of Covid-19 patients and other citizens. There are a number of scientific reports which have exposed the dangers of bursting fire crackers and the life-threatening smoke and fumes. This might lead to an escalation in the number of Covid-19 patients. In view of the dangers to the lives of citizens, bursting of Diwali crackers must be banned,” Kakade stated in the letter.

Kakade said that he had drawn the attention of the state government towards the grave concerns arising from the bursting crackers and the threat it poses to the lives of citizens. “We are positive and hopeful that the crackers will be banned this Diwali in the larger interests of public health. Many social organisations have risen to the occasion and supported our initiative,” he said.

The doctor community backed the call to ban crackers this Diwali.

Prominent Camp-based physician, Dr Yunus Inamdar, said, “Crackers must be banned. Covid-19 is creating serious challenges for public health. The cracker smoke will further aggravate respiratory tract infections. Pollutants released from the crackers stay suspended in the air for a long time and cause severe respiratory complications. This year, it must be a completely smoke-free Diwali for Puneites,” he said.

Dr Vaishali Sharma, another specialist doctor from NIBM, said, “Bursting crackers will be a major blow to the efforts of the government in curbing Covid-19. We have already suffered a lot and letting people burst crackers will worsen the situation.”