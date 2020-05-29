NDA PoP to be subdued affair this May; parents will not get to witness cadets’ drills due to lockdown restrictions

Dressed in immaculate uniforms, performing stringent drills at the Khetrapal ground and showcasing their various skills in front of their parents, friends, serving officers, veterans and others, is what cadets look forward to when they complete three years at the premier training institute. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Passing out Parade (PoP) of the National Defence Academy (NDA) is the event every cadet looks forward to after completing his academic training at the tri-services institution. Dressed in immaculate uniforms, performing stringent drills at the Khetrapal ground and showcasing their various skills in front of their parents, friends, serving officers, veterans and others, is what cadets look forward to when they complete three years at the premier training institute.

However, the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic had disrupted all spheres of life, including training institutions across the country. The passing out parade on May 30 for the spring term, hence, will be held in a scaled down manner, according to a statement released by the National Defence Academy authorities. On Thursday, NDA authorities announced that due to the nationwide lockdown, parents of cadets will not be able to attend the parade at Khetrapal ground.

“All matters pertaining to the parade are being looked after under the guidance of the commandant by the deputy commandant, chief instructor and his staff. The civilian faculty at NDA has also been briefed about the same,” the statement read further. The POP is conducted twice a year in May and November

Detailing how ‘End of Term’ activities have been modified, the NDA authorities added, “Training institutions have been forced to modify their traditional training curriculum which included only contact classes and NDA quickly adapted to new the normal and has been able to complete the spring term. But there are still lot of end of term activities which form a part of the passing out of a cadet from academy after three years of rigorous training. As the new normal (social distancing) takes precedence over all activities, the ‘End of Term’ events have been suitably modified as per the government and higher headquarters’ guidelines.”

The tri-services training institute had suspended all large gatherings, guest lectures, expeditions and other group activities in view of the coronavirus outbreak in the second week of March.