New proposal for Purandar airport likely to be submitted by Jan-end: Sanjay Jagtap

The existing site for the airport had been chosen in 2016 by the then Devendra Fadnavis government as the previously selected area in Khed tehsil of Pune district received opposition from locals. (HT PHOTO)

The civic administration is working to submit a detailed proposal for the new site for the Purandar international airport and by January 2021, it is likely to be submitted to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Recently, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and local MLA Sanjay Jagtap met the defence minister regarding the Purandar airport and suggested a new site for the airport. Jagtap said, “With the defence authorities involved in the project, they are conducting various studies for it. Soon, a proposal will be submitted to the defence minister. However, since various agencies are involved and studies are going on, I would not able to disclose details about the new site. The new site is in Purandar taluka and by January end, everything about the project will be clear.”

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh, said, “As instructed by the central government, Maharashtra Airport Development Company is preparing a report for same. They will submit it to the government. I am not aware if it has been submitted or not.”

On December 8, Pawar met the defence minister and tweeted, “Met defence minister Rajnath Singh, defence secretary and civil aviation secretary in New Delhi to discuss the proposed international airport at Purandar. Maharashtra government has proposed to set up a new international airport in order to reduce the heavy air traffic load at Pune international airport. I insisted on the need to expedite the work of the airport.”

Besides Jagtap and former Air chief marshal (Retd) Bhushan Gokhale were also present for this meeting on Tuesday.

Jagtap, who was present for the meeting, said, “Defence minister instructed the administration to submit the comparative studies for both the existing site and the proposed site. As directed by the minister, authorities are working on it.”

Background

The existing site for the airport had been chosen in 2016 by the then Devendra Fadnavis government as the previously selected area in Khed tehsil of Pune district received opposition from locals. After shifting the site to Purandar, the Fadnavis government expedited the process for all necessary approvals and the state government, the Centre, defence and environment ministry issued permissions. However, with new site being considered, state government will have to seek permissions from the air force, civil aviation and environment ministry, which may consume further time.

As per the existing plan, 2,832 hectares of land has been reserved for the Purandar airport, which would be named as the Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Pune International Airport. A total of seven villages were getting affected due to existing site and farmers from these villages Pargaon, Rajewadi, Munjewadi, Vanpuri, Kumbalvalan, Ekhatpur and Udachi Wadi were opposing the land acquisition process.

Total land acquisition cost is expected to be Rs4000 crore for the existing site. If the new site gets approved, land acquisition cost is likely to reduce.

TIMELINE

October 2016- Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the setting up of the greenfield airport at Purandar

2017- Farmers oppose land acquisition for the airport

Oct 2020- Ajit Pawar asks administration to explore another site for proposed international airport by considering opposition from farmers

December 2020- NCP leader Sharad Pawar and local MLA Sanjay Jagtap meet the defence minister Rajnath Singh