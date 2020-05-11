Newspaper vendors resume distribution in city

Sections
Updated: May 11, 2020 23:44 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Printing and distribution of newspapers in Pune began on Monday, after a break of two weeks. The circulation was disrupted following the myth that Covid-19 spreads via newspapers.

The Pune Newspaper Vendor Association said that scientific research has proven that the virus does not survive on porous surfaces. It appealed to residential co-operative housing societies that they must open their doors for newspaper delivery executives and vendors.

Vijay Parge, president, Pune Newspaper Vendor Association, said that the distribution will continue unless an order to the effect is issued by the state government. The newspaper distribution was disrupted for at least four weeks in April and May. “On Monday, 12,500 delivery persons and 2,500 vendors were involved in the circulation. We do not know till when the lockdown will continue, hence, we resumed the distribution. We received a mixed response as some residential societies did not allow the vendors to enter,” said Parge.

The vendor association distributes at least 15 lakh newspapers belonging to 70 different publications in the city, according to Parge



Nitin Parmar, secretary, Blue Turquoise Society in Undri, said “We support newspaper distribution. The residents need to know what is happening around them and print media is still considered to be the most authentic source of information for a number of residents.”

Earlier, distribution was stopped by vendors in the last week of March because of the fear of spread of Covid-19. Many housing societies also did not allow vendors on their premises. In the absence of a distribution network, newspaper owners also stopped publication. After a coordination meeting between owners and distributors, safety measures for newspaper delivery were decided and distribution had resumed from April 1. However, it was stopped again.

