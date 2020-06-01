Sections
Next to open up: Mandai, gardens; 1,415 cases from non-containment zones prompt new containment map

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:29 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Pune’s gardens, mandai (city’s central market place) and several non-essential stores are likely to be opened under the city’s unlock 1.0 plan.

Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad was to issue order on Monday, though he delayed it by another day, citing a review meeting scheduled with the chief secretary on Tuesday.

Gaikwad said the detailed order on the relaxation and Pune’s Cantonment area will be issued after review meeting with Maharashtra’s chief secretary Ajoy Mehta.

Besides the relaxations, Pune’s Cantonment is also likely to undergo changes.



The city has seen 1,415 Covid-19-positive cases from outside the containment zones in the past few days.

“A large number of cases have come from outside containment zones. The PMC has therefore reworked the containment zone map, which will be released tomorrow,” said Gaikwad.

These 1,415 cases are mostly from adjoining areas of already demarcated containment zones.

On the possible easing of curbs, Gaikwad said several delegations met him in the past few days. “We have given permission for the opening of Mandai and Tulshibaug. The plan is also to open the gardens in non-containment zones,” said Gaikwad.

According to a senior PMC official, 150 public gardens will be opened for people to walk and exercise in, with a limited time frame.

The government has deputed four IAS officers to oversee the containment strategy in Pune.

On Rural Pune, which is also witnessing cases, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said relaxations will be as per the guidelines issued by state government on Sunday.

Curfew order

The Pune police have reduced the night curfew hours from 7pm-7am, to 9pm-5am in the city. The new timings will be in effect from Monday mid-night till the end of June. An order to that effect was issued by Ravindra Shisve, Joint Commissioner of Pune Police.

As per the order, no citizen of Pune city will be allowed to roam, cycle, ride, or drive on city roads or in-roads between these hours. The order also restricts walking, standing, and sitting in public spaces between these hours. The order was issued under Section 144(1)(3) of Code of Criminal Procedure. The violators of the order can face action under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the orders issued by Khadki and Pune Cantonment Boards, and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in their respective jurisdictions, will remain in place.

Changes in 65 containment zones

In the last 15 days, 1,450 Covid-19 positive patients have come from non-containment areas.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “A total of 1,450 Covid-19 positive cases have been found in non-containment zones in Pune. Considering the rate of new positive cases, definitely there would be a change in the existing containment zones. Some areas would get deleted and new areas would be added in. The containment zone areas will have only essential services operational. We are working on it and the orders for new containment zones would be issued on Tuesday.”

Pune currently has 65 areas in the city marked out as containment zones.

