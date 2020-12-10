Sections
NFAI acquires rare footage of MCCIA’s past

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 16:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The National Film Archive of India (NFAI) has acquired a rare 16-mm footage from the city-based industry body, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) depicting the latter’s history.

Prashant Girbane, director general, MCCIA handed over the reel to Prakash Magdum, director, NFAI. The rare footage is about 1,200ft with a

duration of 35 minutes. It chronicles major events in MCCIA’s organisational history from the late 1940s to 1960s. Predominantly black and white, the footage also features some parts in colour.

The major highlights of the footage are snippets from the events such as the silver jubilee ceremony, the inauguration of MCCIA’s building at Tilak road in Pune, MCCIA’s monthly magazine Sampada (launched in 1947), “Parishada ani Charcha – Sabha” with felicitation of Shantanurao Kirloskar, and several other excerpts from varied events.

Veteran freedom fighter and leader C Rajagopalachari is also seen participating in one of the functions at MCCIA. The footage also covers prominent institutes like Bank of Maharashtra and Pune Division Productivity Council and follows the industrial development in Pune area and MCCIA’s programmes.

