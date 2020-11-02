NGO seeks performance audit of 39 public promises of Pune MP Bapat

Bapat’s close aide and secretary Sunil Mane, says, the MP is extremely busy with graduate constituency election related to work. I will see to it that you get a response soon. (HT PHOTO)

A city-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), Punevotes, has sought performance audit of city Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Girish Bapat related to public announcements he had made in the spheres of environment, infrastructure, culture and other parameters.

The NGO has come up with a detailed analysis of the pronouncements made by MP Bapat since getting elected to the Parliament through a questionnaire ranging from his public spending through MP Local Area Development Fund, bills proposed, questions asked and membership in parliamentary committees.

The report specially deals with the promises made by him related to improvement of education, health, environment, transport, housing , infrastructure, women and child welfare, law and justice including sanitation.

Of the 39 promises assessed by the NGO related to the public announcements made by him, the NGO claims that none of them have been answered by the parliamentarian despite sending a detailed questionnaire to him on August 14.

HT sent Bapat sent a detailed a copy of the report seeking his response on Sunday. Phone calls to his contact number went unanswered. His close aide and secretary Sunil Mane, said, “The MP is extremely busy with graduate constituency election related to work. I will see to it that you get a response soon.”

The NGO has focused on his public promises like setting up a skills university in Pune, working towards improvement of sports and education system in Pune, river cleaning and development projects, starting hyperloop project.

Avinay Sanyogita, researcher, MumbaiVotes, said, “If the MP made promises before elections, he should also declare the status of those promises after elections. Had MP Bapat declared his performance since his election, he would have set an example strengthening democratic principles of accountability and transparency of elected representatives. Simply put, if you made promises, it’s not only an ethical, but also a constitutional duty to fulfil those promises. The people have a right to know what their elected representative has done since they voted him to power.”

PuneVotes is a branch of MumbaiVotes.com which is a not for profit, independent info-bank. The portal is the outreach arm of the informed voter project which is a registered non-profit institution with the charity commissioner’s office in Mumbai.