NHS: 27 per cent married women in state have experienced spousal violence

A total of 27 per cent married women in the state have experienced violence by a spouse, according to the National Health Survey (NHS).

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) states that the rate of crime against women in Pune is 58.1.

Also, cruelty by husband or relatives has a rate of 13.6 as per NCRB for Pune city.

Speaking on violence against young girls, activist Kiran Moghe said that under sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), there is relatively more awareness about child abuse..

According to the NHS, young women of 18-29 years who have experienced sexual violence by age 18 are 6.2 per cent in Maharashtra.

The percentage has shown an increase from 2.9 in the last survey which was released in 2015-16.

“The reporting has increased. There is greater awareness among the public as well as the police about these cases. And police are also sensitive and proactive towards the victims which is one of the reasons for the increase in reporting. Also, there is an increase in sexual violence also,” said Moghe.

Talking about spousal violence, Moghe said that married women understand consent and so they understand rape as well.

“Marital rape is evident as many women talk about it. There is enough awareness about it. Spousal violence that is physical, as well as sexual violence in a marriage, is affecting a lot of women and the numbers speak for themselves,” said Moghe.

She further added that marital rape should be recognised by law.

“We have laws in place which deal with rape. But there is a need to recognise marital rape and it should be publicised like other laws. So that the victims can get justice,” said Moghe.

According to Varsha Deshpande, activist and lawyer, as nuclear families have increased the need to intervene in case of domestic abuse has decreased.

“No one wants to interfere with the family matters of others. Also, communication between families has decreased. So we can see an increase in spousal violence,” said Deshpande.

National Health Survey (NHS) findings on gender-based violence in Maharashtra

Age: Married women age 18-49 years who have experienced spousal violence

Rural: 21 per cent

Urban: 28.6 per cent

Total: 25.2 per cent

NFHS-5: 21.3 per cent

Age: Married women age 18-49 years who have experienced physical violence during pregnancy

Rural: 2.5 per cent

Urban: 4 per cent

Total: 3.3 per cent

NFHS-5: 2.9 per cent

Age: Young women age 18-29 years who experienced sexual violence by age 18

Rural: 4.5 per cent

Urban: 7.6 per cent

Total: 6.2 per cent

NFHS-5: 2.9 per cent

(NFHS: National Family Health Survey)

Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Header: Crime against women in Pune

Incidents in 2017: 2,032

Cruelty by husband or relatives: 58.1 per cent

Incidents in 2018: 1,481

Cruelty by husband or relatives: 13.6 per cent

Incidents in 2019: 1,390

Cruelty by husband or relatives: N/A

Source: National Crime Records Bureau