NIA arrests two people from Pune in case related to Islamic State: Report

The accused were identified as Nabeel Siddique Khatri a resident of Pune’s Kondhwa and Sadiya Anwar Sheikh resident of Yerwada from Pune.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 08:02 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

They accused were arrested by the NIA team in an earlier case registered with them with the help of local ATS and Pune city Police. (HT Archives. Representative image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons from Pune in connection with a case related to activities of the Islamic State-Khoradan Province (ISKP), sources said on Sunday.

They were arrested by the NIA team in an earlier case registered with them with the help of local ATS and Pune city Police.

Sheikh (20) was earlier arrested by the ATS team in connection with ISIS links in 2015 and was later released after counselling.



In 2015 she was arrested from Airport while allegedly attempting to fly Syria to join ISIS.

Both accused are being sent to jail and further investigation is underway, according to sources.

