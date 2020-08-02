Night curfew, Section 144 lifted in Pune

For the first time after four-and-a-half months, night curfew has been lifted in the city. The Pune police clarified that no fresh order will be issued for night restrictions which were in place since March 24, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown.

As per the previous order, travelling for non-essential purposes after 9pm had been prohibited.

The city police, however, have appealed to citizens to mandatorily wear masks, practice social distancing and step out only if it is needed at night. The Pune police move comes after the Centre in its notification on July 29 removed night curfews. The state government order which came later, however, did not have specific guidelines for night curfew.

Joint commissioner (law and order) Ravindra Shisve has also clarified that Section 144 of CrPC has been lifted in the city, relaxing all the traffic restrictions.

When the unlock period began with restrictions being lifted gradually, the city had curfew orders between 7pm and 8am on a daily basis. The curfew restrictions were gradually changed as per the requirement of the city and Covid-19 situation in the city. In July, the curfew remained in force between 10pm and 5am. During the curfew period too, the city police had issued several citizen-centric safety guidelines like mandatory wearing of masks and maintaining physical distance for those stepping outside.

The restrictions were strengthened further from July 4 when Covid-19 cases spiked in the city. The city police organised nakabandi at 245 strategic locations and till July 30, booked 4,172 persons for violation of lockdown rules. As many as 2,883 persons were booked for not wearing masks in public while 7,793 persons were booked under Section 188. Also, 1,446 vehicles were seized across the city.

“Though the curfew has been lifted, there are things are which are still closed and prohibited according to the law. Citizens should step out only if it is needed and must compulsorily wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing. Public safety and health is of topmost concern for the administration and citizens must ensure they follow all the norms laid down by the government,” said Shisve.

Regarding the odd-even rule, Shisve said that the restrictions have been imposed in the larger interest of public health. “Few activities are banned and few activities are open. If an activity is not allowed and someone violates it then government agencies will take action against them as per the law. There are many restrictions in place and they must abide by the law as per the government order. If someone owns a shop, he will have to abide by the administrative order,” said Shisve and added that the recent order is very specific regarding what will be open and what will be shut.