Nine arrested in Satara for kidnapping 23-year-old from Pune

Nine men have been arrested by the Pune police for kidnapping a 23-year-old woman. The woman was rescued within hours on Saturday night.The nine people have been identified as...

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 19:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Nine men have been arrested by the Pune police for kidnapping a 23-year-old woman. The woman was rescued within hours on Saturday night.

The nine people have been identified as Dattatray Ramchandra Bhoite (34); Sandeep Kisan Jadhav (28); Akshay Krushna Dikshit (26); Rahul Balasaheb Barkade (27); Sagar Anil Kolekar (23); Mangesh Rajaram Khandjode (18); Shubham Navnath Barkade (20); Mangesh Ramesh Shinde (21) and Kiran Dilip Babar (23), all residents of Satara, according to the police.

A complaint had been lodged by the woman’s 27-year-old colleague who was also kidnapped and later released, according to his complaint. The woman was standing with the colleague near ICC Tower located along Senapati Bapat road in Pune at 7:30pm on Saturday, when the men arrived in Maruti Suzuki Ertiga car with a registration number from Satara, according to the police.

The men identified themselves as police officials and forced the two of them inside the car, according to the complaint. However, the men released the complainant near Katraj ghat and drove towards Satara.



The complainant approached the police immediately and the police tracked and followed the car to Satara toll plaza. The car was stopped and the men were arrested in the early hours of Sunday at the toll plaza, according to the police. The girl was found and rescued from the car.

“We swiftly deplpoyed nakabandi and alerted the neighbouring units. One of the units intercepted the vehicle and that is why we could track them immediately,” said Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-4, Pune. Two of the men who shoved them inside the car had identified themselves as police officials and have claimed to be home guards, according to the police.

The police did not reveal the reason for the kidnapping.

A case under Sections 170 personating a public servant), 363 (kidnapping), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Chatuhshrungi police station.

