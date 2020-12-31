Nine PMC staff suspended for issuing salaries to retired teachers

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has suspended nine of its employees for releasing salaries to municipal school teachers even after their retirement, an official said on Thursday.

The staff from education department had released salaries to 18 retired primary teachers of municipal-run schools in June 2020, a senior PMC officer said.

The issue was raised at the PMC standing committee meeting following which an inquiry was ordered and merit was found in the complaint. PMC served notices to the nine officials working in primary schools run by the civic body. The show cause notice sought responses from them within 15 days.

Meenakshi Raut, PMC educational department head, said, “The incident took place in June. We have recovered salaries of all the 18 primary teachers who received monthly payment after their retirement. We served show cause notices to the nine staff members and after their responses were found unsatisfactory, we suspended them.”

According to Rubal Agrawal, additional commissioner of PMC, said, “The civic administration ordered an inquiry and action was taken.”

Mahendra Pathare, a corporator from Ahmednagar road area, had raised a complaint in this regard. He said, “It is shocking. They would have been receiving salary if the matter was not raised.”

As per PMC officials, the education department manages more than 200 schools. It has nearly 1 lakh students, who are getting education in English, Marathi and Urdu medium.