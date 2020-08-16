Sections
Home / Pune News / Ninth organ donation in city amid Covid-19 pandemic

Ninth organ donation in city amid Covid-19 pandemic

The city, on Sunday, saw its ninth organ donation during the Covid-19 pandemic. A 39-year-old woman lost her life due to internal bleeding in the brain and her donated organs...

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:52 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

The city, on Sunday, saw its ninth organ donation during the Covid-19 pandemic. A 39-year-old woman lost her life due to internal bleeding in the brain and her donated organs helped save five lives.

The six organs retrieved from the woman include heart, cornea, both lungs, kidneys and liver. The organs were sent to different hospitals across the city and a private hospital in Chennai and Hyderabad.

Aarti Gokhale, Pune zonal transplant coordination committee, said, “This is the ninth organ donation during the Covid-19 pandemic since May.”

“The 39-year-old female suffered from internal bleeding in the brain or intracerebral haemorrhage. She was a housewife and her husband consented to donate the organs, We could retrieve her heart which was sent to Chennai, lungs to Hyderabad, cornea and liver to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital and both the kidneys to Jupiter hospital, Baner,” she said.



Pratik Deshmukh, coordinator, Deenananth Mangeshkar Hospital, where the woman was undergoing treatment and was declared dead, said, “The woman had slipped after losing consciousness. She was admitted on August 13 and then declared brain dead at the hospital. The family was counselled about organ donation. Most of the organs were sent out to recipients immediately and we have stored the cornea at our eye bank.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ganpati idols find temporary shelf space in various stores across city
Aug 16, 2020 21:53 IST
PMPML likely to resume operations by August 22
Aug 16, 2020 21:52 IST
Ninth organ donation in city amid Covid-19 pandemic
Aug 16, 2020 21:52 IST
Man murders pregnant live-in partner, surrenders before police in Pune
Aug 16, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.