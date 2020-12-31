No containment zone in Pune city from New Year

Pune: With the city seeing few number of Covid-19 cases, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have zero containment zones, the first time after April 2020.

According to the civic administration, the daily fresh positive cases reported in PMC since the last couple of days are between 200 and 300.

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar issued the unlock and containment zone order on December 31. “There would be zero micro containment zones in the city. If a rise in positive cases is reported from specific areas or housing societies, it would be declared as a micro containment zone,” he said.

Post lockdown, PMC adopted the Mumbai pattern and decided to have micro containment zones. These areas are reviewed after every two weeks.

Initially, PMC announced area wise containment zones open only for essential services. Even citizens were not allowed to move outside the containment zones.

Following the unlock process and opposition from traders, the civic body decided to adopt the micro containment zone policy by limiting restrictions to small areas. The number of containment zones crossed 100 in July.

The containment zones were earlier restricted to slums. Later, it expanded and covered housing societies also.

The restricted areas

Containment zones over the months

June 2: 63

June 16: 73

June: 24: 74

July 1: 109

July 23: 87

August 1: 75

September 3: 74

November 5: 13

December 31: 00