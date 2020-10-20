Sections
No Covid deaths in PCMC on Monday, district reports 15

The death toll in the district is now 6,504 and 3.24 lakh Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 17:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Pune

Pune city and the rural together accounted for 15 deaths due to the Covid-19 infection. (HT PHOTO)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported no Covid-19 related deaths on Monday, as per the state health department. Pune city and the rural together accounted for 15 deaths due to the Covid-19 infection.

The death toll in the district is now 6,504 and 3.24 lakh Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district, until date. Of the total cases, 2.79 lakh have recovered and currently, 38,335 are active cases. Pune district reported over 625 fresh Covid cases on Monday.

Pune city reported 210 new cases taking the total count to 1,68,402. Seven deaths put the death toll at 3,851. PCMC reported 141 new cases on Monday taking the final count to 82,588. The PCMC death toll stands at 1,164.

Pune rural reported 274 new cases taking the final count to 73,277. Right deaths took the death toll to 1,488 according to the state health department.

The state health department reported also reported that 15,069 patients were discharged on Monday taking the final count to 13,84,879. The recovery rate in the state is 86.48 per cent.

The case fatality rate in the state is 2.64 per cent. Of the 81,85,778 laboratory samples, 16,01,365 have been tested positive (19.56%) for Covid-19 until today. Currently, 24,14,577 people are in home quarantine and 23,285 people are in institutional quarantine.

