Sections
Home / Pune News / No Ganesh immersion processions this year in Pune: Ajit Pawar

No Ganesh immersion processions this year in Pune: Ajit Pawar

Five main Ganpati mandals and other Ganesh temples are cooperating with us and assuring that they would not carry out the processions, says divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:39 IST

By Abhay Khairnar, Hindustan Times Pune

Pune is famous for its Ganesh festival and a big immersion procession in the state. (HT Photo)

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar gave a clear warning to not allow any Ganesh immersion processions in Pune during this year’s Ganeshotsav.

Pawar on Friday took a review meeting at the council hall and appealed to all elected members to appeal to Ganesh mandals and citizens to not carry out any processions during Ganesh festival.

Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “The Central government on Thursday did a video conference with 18 district collectors from Maharashtra including Pune and instructed to not allow any religious and political functions in the coming days.”

Rao said, “The Central government has clearly instructed that as the unlock process has begun and the economy is coming to normal, it is difficult to maintain the containment zone policy. On this background at least there should be strict actions for not allowing religious, political or any other functions where more people will come together.”



Rao said, “All the administrative officers including the police clearly took a stand to not allow any processions during this year’s Ganesh festival.”

Rao said, “The five main Ganpati mandals and other Ganesh temples are cooperating with us and assuring that they would not carry out the processions. Even we are in touch with most of the Ganesh temples. We are appealing the people to cooperate voluntarily, even if it isn’t allowed legally.”

Pune is famous for its Ganesh festival and a big immersion procession in the state. The Dhol, Tasha and long processions are an attraction but this year nothing will be allowed in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Explained: How does RBI’s Positive Pay system for securing your high value cheques work
Aug 15, 2020 18:27 IST
Indian Army dogs Vida, Sophie honoured with ‘Commendation Cards’ on 74th Independence Day
Aug 15, 2020 18:26 IST
India’s tour of Australia could start with limited-overs instead of Tests: Report
Aug 15, 2020 18:26 IST
NCERT audiobooks available for primary to class 12 students, here’s how to access via Google Assistant
Aug 15, 2020 18:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.