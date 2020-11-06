Sections
No leads in Pashankar missing case

After 15 days since he was last seen on October 21, there have been no leads in finding businessman Gautam Pashankar. Both the local police and crime branch officials are on a...

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 22:07 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar, Hindustan Times Pune

After 15 days since he was last seen on October 21, there have been no leads in finding businessman Gautam Pashankar.

Both the local police and crime branch officials are on a lookout for Pashankar.

Pashankar who is the chairman of the prominent Pashankar auto private ltd company and runs a string of businesses came to his office on Jangli Maharaj Road at 4pm on October 21.

He handed over an envelope to his driver and directed him to hand it over to his family. Later, when the driver tried to call him on his mobile Pashankar was not reachable.



His family members carried out a frantic search for him and when they failed to trace him, they lodged a missing report at Shivajinagar police station.

Pashankar left a note saying some of his decisions related to the business have “caused trouble for his family members…. nobody should be held responsible…”

The missing businessman was last spotted on Ganeshkhind road before he went missing. An analysis of the footage captured by CCTV cameras in the area is being carried out by police who are also investigating other leads in the case.

His last known location is from inside the city. There was an ATM transaction where he wiped his phone clean by formatting it and withdrew Rs 5,000.

DCP ( crime ) Bachchan Singh said, “Unit I of the Pune police is on the job.”

