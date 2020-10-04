No more free accommodation for health workers at private hotels

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stage a protest on Saturday against the state government’s inability to arrange daily meals for doctors and other staffers at Sassoon General Hospital. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

The government will now discontinue accommodation in private hotels for health workers attending to Covid-19 patients at Sassoon General Hospital.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that it is not feasible for the administration to accommodate the health staff in private hotels and with most activities are open now the staff can stay home. Sassoon hospital has seen about 4,271 Covid-19 positive patients of which 1,504 were declared dead. It was also one of the first tertiary care hospitals in the city to admit Covid-19 positive patients.

“For those who are not able to stay at home, government residence will be provided soon,” he said.

“They have already decided ten places, which are government rest houses and hostels, which will be used as accommodation for the Covid-19 health staff. We have sent a proposal to the state government and since, I have taken charge I have also sent repeated reminders to the hospital to clear dues. They have forwarded it to the DMER. Last week in a meeting, the government decided to clear dues of private hotels,” he said.

“Nowhere in Maharashtra does the health staff stay in private hotels. Initially, we had decided to provide accommodation, but now it is not feasible. We too are even living with our families now and everything has opened up, so accommodation at private hotels is a liability,” he said.

“However, we have listed some government rest houses and lodges where staff can stay,” he further added.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, said, “All the private hotels where the health staff is accommodated are booked under the district collector. They are responsible for the bills and dues.”

In a letter to senior police inspector Bund Garden police station, Sassoon hospital’s dean wrote that about 60 health workers were asked to leave from a city hotel on October 1 at 8pm which mostly consists of women workers in a very insulting and derogatory manner.